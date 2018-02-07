More snow chances throughout the region

Our wintry and rather active pattern is continuing as we step into mid-week as another boundary approaches from the west. This one looks to bring some warmer air back to the region, as well as a chance for more light snow later on this evening. A few scattered PM snow showers will be possible as this warm front gets closer but little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will be climbing back into the teens today under increasing cloud cover, with lows expected to fall back toward 10°. Clouds stay thick right into our Thursday as the trailing cold front approaches and this boundary is going to give us a better chance of snow by Thursday night.

Accumulating snowfall looks to be seen late Thursday into Friday morning, and then this weekend as another round of snow is possible Friday night into Saturday. Continue to stay tuned to Storm Team 4 as we nail down amounts. Out ahead of the front, highs will be surging into the teens and 20s Thursday before much colder air arrives heading into the weekend. A nice moderating trend in our temps then occurs Sunday into Monday as nice ridge begins to build in. Temperatures climb from the 20s Sunday to the 30s Monday and Tuesday. A quieter pattern then looks to develop which includes a little more sunshine as well as we progress into the middle of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer