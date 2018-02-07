Western Iowa Tech Carpentry Program teams up to create garden shed for Siouxland Home Show

The Home Builders Association of Greater Siouxland and Western Iowa Tech Community College's Carpentry Program are teaming up.

The Western Iowa Tech Carpentry program is constructing a garden shed that will be given away at the Siouxland Home Show.

The Home Builders Association is funding the project for the college students.

Bob Wilcke who is the Instructor of the Carpentry program says the partnership between the two is important for students to get hands-on experience.

"We have that partnership, we have a construction program here that's viable and can build a nice shed like this and serve the community as well," said Bob Wilcke

The garden shed will be given away as a grand prize at the Siouxland Home Show.