Accumulating snow to return Thursday into Friday morning

**Winter Weather Advisory for northern & eastern Siouxland Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning**

We're getting used to this but it was another cold day as we started with sunshine then saw some afternoon clouds roll in.

These clouds are going to give us a slight chance of a little light snow tonight but if any accumulation would occur it should just be a dusting.

Better chances of snow start to develop during the afternoon on Thursday.

That snow will become heavier from Thursday evening into Thursday night and could put down some 2-4 inch accumulations for central Siouxland, including Sioux City.

Parts of northern and eastern Siouxland stand the best chance of seeing a little heavier snow where your accumulations could be in the 3-6 inch range.

Western Siouxland will see the least out of this system where 1-2 inches is expected.

This snow should end Friday morning and then the rest of Friday is looking pretty quiet.

We could see just a little light snow develop again Friday night into Saturday morning, but it's starting to look more clear that this band will develop farther south keeping a lot of the accumulating snow south of the KTIV viewing area.

Temperatures will be staying well below average as we only get into the low teens Friday and Saturday.

We'll finally see a little uptick on Sunday with highs in the low 20 with better warming on Monday as we get to about 30 degrees.

At this point, Sunday through Wednesday are all looking like dry days.