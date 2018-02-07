Judge's order would allow civilians to carry guns in some parts of the Woodbury County Courthouse

Up until this point, the only guns allowed in the courthouse were those carried by law enforcement officers.

Now, the District Judge opens the door to allowing civilians to carry guns in specific parts of the courthouse.

Judge Duane Hoffmeyer created an administrative order to allow civilians to bring in weapons to the courthouse.

The Board of Supervisors asked the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office to oblige.

"The Board of Supervisors are the ones that have driven this," said Woodbury County Sheriff, Dave Drew.

This means, the Woodbury County Sheriff's office now has to provide more employees.

"We're going to have to have people stationed on different floors, which means additional bodies," said Sheriff Drew.

And the price tag for these additions isn't cheap.

"I believe our budget is $230,000 a year," said Sheriff Drew. "We're looking at probably tripling that. It's just really kind of sad because we are opening a can of worms that has become costly, and I think quite frankly- the taxpayers are going to be the ones holding it- its not the Sheriff.

"Now not only is this affecting the Woodbury County Courthouse, and the Law Enforcement Center," said reporter, Jennifer Lenzini. "But the Trosper-Hoyt Building as well."

"If we do all three buildings now, its really going to be difficult because you have to have people on all those floors, or roving," said Sheriff Drew. "It becomes difficult because the new law in Iowa, it's certified Peace Officers that have to ask if you have a permit to carry, some civilian can't. But if you have a ban on all weapons, then some of these people that we have in place working can ask that."

Matthew Ung from the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors backs the order, because he says it properly respects separation of powers.

Ung told KTIV, "consistent with its policy of providing security and screening similar to the Iowa Capitol, the Board respects the rights of its citizens by allowing lawful and permitted carry of firearms in public areas of a public building that belongs to the taxpayers."

But the Woodbury County Sheriff, the man in charge of bringing in at least 24 new employees, says things were fine the way they were.

"It was running, quite frankly, very well," said Sheriff Drew. "And now, its just going to be very difficult."

Drew adds he hopes to meet with Board of Supervisors before their meeting, on Tuesday, to go over the order, and work some things out.