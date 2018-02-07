Snow falls on the northeast

New York Snow
(NBC News) -
A winter storm warning is in effect for all of central New York today.
Is this a road or a ski slope?
The snowfall started getting heavy by early afternoon...leaving streets and highways covered and making driving dangerous.
And although it's expected to slow down tonight there could be 8-12 inches on the ground by then.
The rough driving conditions are also causing traffic delays, with some roadways at a crawl.
The snow is also a challenge for those who have to walk in it or work in it.