Snow falls on the northeast

A winter storm warning is in effect for all of central New York today.

Is this a road or a ski slope?

The snowfall started getting heavy by early afternoon...leaving streets and highways covered and making driving dangerous.

And although it's expected to slow down tonight there could be 8-12 inches on the ground by then.

The rough driving conditions are also causing traffic delays, with some roadways at a crawl.

The snow is also a challenge for those who have to walk in it or work in it.

