New skating rink joins other year-round facilities at Cone Park

Cone Park is adding a new attraction to its popular tubing hill and four-season day lodge.



A skating rink opened to the public last Saturday and it will be dedicated on Thursday.



The ice will be open from 5 to 9 PM Monday through Thursday, 5 to 11 on Friday, 9 AM to 11 PM Saturday and 9 to 9 on Sunday.



The skating fee is five dollars with a three-dollar rental fee for skates.



The fun doesn't end in the winter though.



"In the winter months it will serve as an ice skating rink. Then in the summer months we're going to convert it into a free public splash pad for Sioux City. We're excited about the dual use of the facility." said Matt Salvatore, Parks and Recreation Director.



The rink joins the already popular tubing hill.



The Parks and Recreation Director has one request.



"No reservation is required for just ice skating. If you are going to go tubing, please do a reservation especially on the weekends when we are really busy." said Salvatore.



When you're done you can step inside the lodge and enjoy the fire and watch others take part in the facilities.