Ernst calls for special committee to investigate USA gymnastics

Who knew what, when did they know it, and why didn't they stop it?

These are questions senators now are asking about a sexual abuse scandal rocking USA gymnastics.

New Hampshire democrat Jeanne Shaheen and Iowa republican Joni Ernst are sponsoring a resolution, calling for a special senate committee to get the answers.

"We recognize that the US Olympic Committee is a federally-chartered institution, and its athletes compete under the American flag. So the Senate has a clear responsibility to provide oversight." Says Senator Shaheen "More than that, we owe to all Olympians to seek answers and to deliver accountability."

"While it began with the conviction of Larry Nassar, that is not where this ends. It doesn't end there." Says Senator Ernst "The reprehensible actions of this so-called doctor have been exposed, yet there are still so many questions that remain. Why was this disgusting man allowed near our young, female athletes when there are reports that the USOC leadership knew about the sexual abuse allegations?"

Shaheen and Nassar have the support of 18 senators; six republicans and twelve democrats.