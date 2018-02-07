Snowmobiler struck by semi near Milford, IA

A snowmobile driver had to be flown to a Sioux Falls hospital after he was struck by a semi, this afternoon, in Milford, Iowa.

Milford Police say 44-year-old Gabriel Toft was struck by the semi at the intersection of Highways 86 and 71 in Milford.

Investigators say the semi was traveling south on Highway 86 while the snowmobile tried to cross

The semi struck the snowmobile causing serious injuries.

The semi driver, Troy Anderson, of St. Peter, MN was not hurt.

No charges have been filed in the case.