Iowa State beats out Alabama, Texas A&M for top Arizona QB

The Iowa State football program finalized its 2018 recruiting class by adding three players for next season, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell announced today.

The three signees joined 18 players who inked with the Cyclones in December to increase their class total to 21.

Iowa State signed four-star recruit Joseph Scates (WR), Arizona's Gatorade Player of the Year Brock Purdy (QB) and all-state receiver Tayvonn Kyle (WR) to a letter of intent today.

Scates is a two-time all-state wide receiver from Dayton, Ohio who is ranked as the No. 136 player nationally according to Rivals. Both Rivals and 247Sports rated Scates as a four-star recruit.

Purdy's recruitment went down to the wire, as the two-time all-state selection picked the Cyclones over late offers from Alabama and Texas A&M. A native of Gilbert, Ariz., Purdy broke Arizona Class 6A records by throwing for 4,405 yards and 57 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns.

"In a short amount of time we were able to develop a really good relationship," said Campbell. "We didn't sell him on flash. We didn't promise him the world. We were just who we were. I think sometimes people don't realize that that's enough. I think there's a real investment in relationships and really I think at the end of it that might have been enough."

Kyle, a native of Valdosta, Ga., was a first-team all-state selection in 2017.

Campbell continued his outstanding efforts on the recruiting trail. The 2018 Cyclone group is ranked No. 50 nationally by 247Sports and No. 51 by Rivals. Iowa State's composite total of .8481 by 247Sports is the highest ranking in school history.