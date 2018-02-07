Frost brings in strong recruiting class in first season at Nebraska

It hasn't taken new Nebraska football coach Scott Frost to make an impact. Nebraska's spring game sold out Wednesday, one day after tickets went on sale. All 85,000 tickets were gone in under nine hours.

Frost is making more news on Letter of Intent day. A lot of the drama was taken away because of the early signing period in December. The Huskers signed 13 players early and ten more Wednesday.

Running back Maurice Washington of Texas was the big signee today. He was the MVP of the Under Armour All-American game. Rivals-dot-com says the Huskers have the 21st ranked class in the nation.

"A lot of these guys are going to help us and have a chance to help us early. There's a lot of guys that have been on this football team and will continue to be assets and great players, and we look forward to working with them. But we're also excited to bring in some guys that we've recruited who can fit into our system."

Rivals says Nebraska's class is third best in the Big Ten behind Ohio State and Penn State.