Ferentz focuses on defense in 2018 recruiting class

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Kirk Ferentz added 22 players this year in his recruiting class.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Hawkeye football team signed five new players, bringing their total to 22. Iowa's Class ranks 39th in the nation and seventh best in the Big Ten.

The Hawks brought in 13 defensive players, and nine on offense, including one quarterback. Seventeen of the players are from the Midwest, with four from Iowa.
    
Head coach Kirk Ferentz wants a good fit for his system.

"We've got a great class of 22 signees, and we're really happy with that," said Ferentz. "I think all 22 have a very clear understanding what it takes to be a Hawkeye. Certainly that process will continue to move forward, but it's a great start with those guys."

