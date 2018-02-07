Bishop Heelan High School invites prospective students to "Discover Heelan"

Prospective students, and their parents, had a chance to "Discover Heelan" High School, Wednesday night.

The open house targeted 8th graders, and their parents.

They had the chance to tour the high school building, which recently opened the $10-million "academic wing". There, folks could check out the classrooms, and learn about the various clubs and extracurricular activities offered at the school. "Its a great opportunity to see some of our clubs, our strength and conditioning, our activities department, our outstanding show choir, our drama department," said Christian Bork, Bishop Heelan High School Principal. "It's a great opportunity to see all that. We're trying to give every kid a really strong, well rounded view of what it's like to be a high school student at Bishop Heelan."

Students could begin the enrollment process because this event also serves as the school's freshman orientation.