PlyWood Trail route narrowed down to one

The possible PlyWood Trail route is narrowed down to one.

During a Wednesday open forum in Hinton, Iowa, citizens voiced concerns about the proposed route, which runs along Highway 75 from Leeds in Sioux City to Le Mars.

Two other routes which had been considered were eliminated because of feasibility or cost.

Landowners along the trail route still have concerns over liability and safety. However, officials believe the trail still brings benefits.

"It connects four independent communities. And so the ability to connect Sioux City, to Hinton, to Merrill, to Le Mars and have one continuous trail where cyclists can come and enjoy a 32-mile round trip ride is a huge plus," said Ryan Meyer, President of the PlyWood Trails Committee

The estimated cost for the trail is about 12-million dollars. Funding for the trail would come from grants or private contributors.

