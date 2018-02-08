Suspect arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Sioux City man last - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Suspect arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Sioux City man last summer

By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
SIOUX CITY (AP) -

Authorities have arrested a Sioux City man in the stabbing death of a man last summer.

44-year-old Jeremy Lillich was arrested and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on Wednesday. 

 A grand jury indicted Lillich back in November on one count of involuntary manslaughter. 

He's charged in the June 3 stabbing death of 21-year-old James Purcell, of Sioux City.

Officers were called to a disturbance at a home near 420 17th Street in Sioux City and found Purcell had been stabbed. 

He later died.

Lillich had been serving a prison sentence on a drug conviction, but Corrections Department records show he would have been either on work release or parole when the stabbing occurred.
 

