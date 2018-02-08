Paying homeless to pick up trash

This isn't just Frank Crist's daily routine it's his passion And, his full-time job.

Ten dollars an hour, with paid vacation and benefits, just picking up trash

He has served prison time for drugs and ended up on the street.

Crist lives at the Presbyterian night shelter, which hired him as part of a program called "clean slate."

The city pays for it. The shelter runs it.

Toby Owen, the Presbyterian Night Shelter CEO, said, "It is a win-win. We want a clean neighborhood that speaks hope, that speaks dignity to our homeless guests. And it also provides income for these individuals so they can move out and be successful without living in a homeless shelter."

Last year, clean slate put 40 homeless people to work not just cleaning up trash on the street, but also working as janitors for businesses.

If the aim is to get homeless back on their feet and off the street, It's working

At least in Crist's case.

Crist says,"It took me about a year, a year and a half, but everything is coming together."

He's about to move into an apartment after 23 months in the shelter.

Crist credits program with changing his life and plans on keep the job even after he moves into his new apartment