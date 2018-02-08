More snow on the way for Siouxland

**Winter Weather Advisory for Holt Co. through Saturday at 12 AM **

Thursday's round of snow has finally come to an end across the KTIV Viewing Area but we're tracking more as we step into our Friday. A low pressure center will ride along the same boundary that has been situated throughout the region. Some neighborhoods in Siouxland did see amounts near a half a foot which will be making travel tricky this morning so please travel carefully. The heaviest of the snow will be falling across southern towns tonight with the heart of Siouxland seeing around an inch or less.

Madison Co. eastward toward Carroll could potentially see another 1-3" or so. This wave of moisture quickly races east though early tonight as high pressure begins to build in. This will give us clearing skies tomorrow but NW flow will continue to usher in much below average temps. Highs will be near 10° today and tomorrow with finally a bit of warming being felt by Sunday as this area of high pressure begins to move east. A ridge will begin to take hold of the center part of the nation next week which will allow for much more mild conditions by mid-week. Highs will go from the teens Sunday and Monday with the 20s and 30s expected by Wednesday. A more quiet pattern will begin to take shape as well with much more sunshine on the docket this weekend through next week.

