Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Siouxland

**Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Siouxland(including Sioux City) Thursday afternoon through Friday**

It sure has been an active and wintry workweek thus far, and we're not done yet. A boundary is stalling through the region and this is going to cause more snow to develop across the region. Snow will become likely after our lunch hour but will be a little lighter in nature. Snow will then become heavier from Thursday evening into Thursday night and could put down some 2-4 inch accumulations for central Siouxland, including Sioux City. Parts of northern and eastern Siouxland stand the best chance of seeing a little heavier snow where your accumulations could be in the 3-6 inch range. NE Nebraska as well as SE South Dakota will see a little less, nearing the 1-2" range.

Snow still looks to be falling early Friday with some lingering snow into the afternoon across eastern Siouxland. We could see just a little light snow develop again Friday night into Saturday morning, but it's starting to look more clear that this band will develop farther south keeping a lot of the accumulating snow south of the KTIV viewing area. Temperatures will be staying well below average as we only get into the low teens Friday and Saturday. A moderating trend then begins to take shape into Sunday and Monday with highs climbing back into the 20s and 30s. A quieter pattern takes hold of Siouxland as we start next week due to a ridge of high pressure build in. This will help us warm and keep us partly to mostly sunny through much of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer