Winter Weather Advisory/Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of Siouxland

**Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Siouxland(including Sioux City) Thursday afternoon through Friday**

**Winter Storm Warning for Sac, Calhoun, Pocahontas, and Carroll Co. from Thursday at 3 PM until Friday at 9 AM**

It sure has been an active and wintry workweek thus far, and we're not done yet. A boundary is stalling through the region and this is going to cause more snow to develop across the region. Snow will become likely after our lunch hour but will be a little lighter in nature. Snow will then become heavier from Thursday evening into Thursday night and could put down some 2-4 inch accumulations for central Siouxland and portions of SE South Dakota, including Sioux City. Parts of eastern Siouxland stand the best chance of seeing a little heavier snow where your accumulations could be in the 4-7 inch range. NE Nebraska will see a little less, nearing the 1-2" range.

Snow still looks to be falling early Friday with some lingering snow into the afternoon across eastern Siouxland. We could see just a little light snow develop again Friday night into Saturday morning, but it's starting to look more clear that this band will develop farther south keeping a lot of the accumulating snow south of the KTIV viewing area. Temperatures will be staying well below average as we only get into the low teens Friday and Saturday. A moderating trend then begins to take shape into Sunday and Monday with highs climbing back into the 20s and 30s. A quieter pattern takes hold of Siouxland as we start next week due to a ridge of high pressure build in. This will help us warm and keep us partly to mostly sunny through much of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

Track the snow here with StormTrack 4: http://www.ktiv.com/category/162528/interactive-radar

See Advisories: http://www.ktiv.com/category/303611/alerts-warnings

Meteorologist T.J. Springer