Budget Deadline Tonight

The Senate budget deal would give the military billions more than president trump asked for.

In all - nearly $400 billion spent over two years

Sen. Chuck Schumer says,"The budget deal doesn't have everything Democrats want. It doesn't have everything Republicans want. But it has a great deal of what the American people want."

It extends children's health insurance for a decade and authorizes another year of loans to pay America's debt.

Sen. Mitch McConnell said,"No one would suggest it is perfect but we worked hard to find common ground."

No common ground on immigration, with nearly two million dreamers, are left out.

Leaving out immigration sparked a record eight-hour speech from Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

Conservative Republicans are also against it because the $400 billion isn't paid for.

President Trump tweeted: "republicans and democrats must support this bill."

Hours before the deadline, it's not clear if enough will.

Pelosi is a no vote but she's not insisting other Democrats vote against it which is one reason why the numbers are still up in the air.