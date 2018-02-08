Fans line the streets in Philadelphia to celebrate the Eagles first ever Super Bowl victory

It's a dream come true for Philadelphia Eagles fans Thursday as their team celebrates its first ever Super Bowl championship.

The Super Bowl 52 champions are parading through the city, on a five mile stretch that began at Lincoln Financial Field and will end on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, made famous by "Rocky Balboa" in the boxing film "Rocky."

Universities, school, government officers, museum, city court and even the Philadelphia Zoo have shut down for the celebration.

Officials expect as many as two million people to brave cold temperatures and gather along the parade route.

Even businesses are making the most of the event. Bud Light is offering free beer at two dozen bars.

The Eagles were underdogs leading into Super Bowl 52. But in the end came out ahead of the New England Patriots 41-33.