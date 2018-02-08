Olympic torch closes in on its final destination - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Olympic torch closes in on its final destination

With only one day left until the start of the 2018 Winter Olympics, the PyeongChang Olympic torch relay is closing in on its final destination.

The Olympic flame has been touring South Korea for the past 100 days.

Thursday, it reached Gangneung, just a few miles from the Olympic park.

There a ceremony was held, which concluded with fireworks.

Next stop, PyeongChang! 

The Olympic torch relay will complete its marathon journey around South Korea Friday when it arrives at the Olympic stadium for the opening ceremony of the 2018 winter games. 

