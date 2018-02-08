Former State Rep. David Dawson announces Iowa Senate bid

Former State Representative David Dawson will seek the Democratic nomination for the District 3 seat in the Iowa Senate.

Dawson represented Sioux City's west side during his two terms in the Iowa House from 2012 to 2016. Dawson, who's a prosecutor for Woodbury County, has since moved to Lawton, Iowa, which is within Senate District 3, which covers parts of Plymouth and Woodbury counties. “Over the last two years, I have grown concerned that officials in Des Moines are failing to work together to make progress for Iowans,” said Dawson. “If I am elected, I will listen to the concerns of all people and be responsive to the issues important to Northwest Iowa.”

Dawson has lived in Woodbury County for sixteen years, and during that time, he has practiced law in Sioux City. He ran his own law office for over five years and is currently a prosecutor for Woodbury County, where he has worked for over 10 years. “As an attorney, I have been a strong advocate for children and families, and as your next State Senator, I will stand up for the right of Iowa students to receive high-quality education, I will strive to raise wages for Iowa workers, and I will fight to cut income tax rates for Iowa families,” said Dawson. “I believe the legislature should focus on policies to help Iowa grow and create more good-paying jobs, so more of our youth will stay in Iowa.”

If he gets the nomination, Dawson would campaign to replace incumbent Republican State Senator Jim Carlin, who won a special election in December, to replace Senator Bill Anderson. In September, Anderson he would resign from the Iowa Senate to take an economic development job in Cherokee, Iowa.