Sunnyside students embrace the Olympic spirit

Students from Sunnyside Elementary got to kick off their own version of the Winter Olympics.

Each individual class was assigned a country to represent. Students then lined the hallways, making a ceremonial march to the gym with flags and clothing to show their support for their given country.

The students were told what tasks in the classroom, and at home, they could compete to win the school's version of a medal. Winners are awarded a colored bracelet to help their class rise to the top of the ranks.

"I didn't know what to expect this is the first time we've ever done anything like this before." says principle Blair Taylor "So to see their energy level when their walking down to the nation's anthem that they are representing, to hear them chanting their country's name, it was just something special."

The Sunnyside Winter Olympics will be going on until Friday, February 23, where the winning classes will be announced.