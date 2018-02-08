Okoboji residents encouraged to remove ice shelters before it is - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Okoboji residents encouraged to remove ice shelters before it is too late

OKOBOJI, Iowa (KTIV/KUOO) -

A deadline is fast approaching for people who use ice shelters on the Iowa Great Lakes. 

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the deadline for removing ice shelters is February 20. The DNR encouraging owners not to wait until the last minute to get their shelter off the ice.

Doing so could cause complications, especially in the event warmer weather should arrive.

Officials say the melting and re-freezing could make removal of the shelters very difficult, so they say the best advice is to do it while temperatures are still below freezing.

DNR officials add that should an ice shelter fall through the ice, it is the owner's responsibility to get it out of the lake.

That possibility to extend the deadline does exist, and that has happened in some previous years. Right now there's been no word if that could happen this season.

