Iowa's Neustrom earns second Player of the Year honor

Hawkeye junior Robert Neustrom earned his second Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year nod, earning the distinction from Baseball America as part of the publication's Big Ten season preview.

Neustrom was also selected as the Perfect Game's Preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.

The outfielder from Sioux City North High School started all 61 games as a sophomore, hitting .319 with nine home runs, 16 doubles, 55 RBIs, and 41 runs scored. He ranked in the top 10 in five offensive categories in helping the Hawkeyes win 39 games, a Big Ten Tournament title, and earn an NCAA Regional berth.

Neustrom was also tabbed as the second-best 2018 draft prospect (behind Rutger's Juwuan Harris). Junior right-hander Brady Schanuel was named the league's seventh-best draft prospect, and freshman Jack Dreyer was tabbed as the fifth-best freshman in the conference.

The Hawkeyes open the 2018 season Feb. 16, traveling to Kissimmee, Florida, for the Diamond 9 Sunshine State Classic Series, where they will face Toledo in the regular-season opener.