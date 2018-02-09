House passes bipartisan budget measure

Lawmakers were striving in the pre-dawn hours to reopen the federal government, shuttered since midnight.

The House of Representatives passed a budget deal early Friday morning to keep the government open through March 23.

The bipartisan $400 million budget measure passed with a vote of 240-186.

The bill includes a budget deal to set government funding levels for the next two fiscal years.

It now heads to President Trump's desk for his signature to reopen the government.

Earlier, the government stumbled into a shutdown at midnight, after Senator Rand Paul mounted a protest over the budget-busting deal and refused to give in.