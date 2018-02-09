House passes bipartisan budget measure - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

House passes bipartisan budget measure

Posted:
(NBC News) -

The House of Representatives passed a budget deal early Friday morning to keep the government open through March 23. 

The bipartisan $400 million budget measure passed with a vote of 240-186. 

The bill includes a budget deal to set government funding levels for the next two fiscal years.

It now heads to President Trump's desk for his signature to reopen the government. 

Earlier, the government stumbled into a shutdown at midnight, after Senator Rand Paul mounted a protest over the budget-busting deal and refused to give in.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.