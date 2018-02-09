One person injured in crash on Highway 81 south of Norfolk

One person is in the hospital after a semi and car collided on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency personnel responded to a call of an injury accident at the intersection of Highway 81 and Bonita Road just south of Norfolk around 2:00 p.m.



Authorities on scene say the semi struck the car, sending it crashing into a light pole. Both vehicles were southbound at the time of the accident.

The driver of the car was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Norfolk Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene. NPPD officials were on scene to tend to the knocked-over light pole.

Traffic was temporarily slowed to one lane as the accident was cleaned up.