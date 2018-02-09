Cat ties world record for most toes

Meet paws, the Polydactyl cat that means she has 3 extra toes on each forepaw and three extra on her back paws.

Owner Jeanne Martin says her genetic trait comes in handy, "It almost looks like a catcher's mitt. But she can walk on the edge of a drawer, for instance, because her feet can grip like this."

Jeanne's daughter's partner Walter is the one who rescued paws on his maple syrup farm near Cockatoo.

Walter Nachtigall said, "She used to love it when I would have her sit on my lap and rub her belly and she felt pretty safe so eventually when she had kittens she brought them back to my farm and stashed them in the Studebaker truck I was working on."

When she takes Paws to the vet to get her claws trimmed, Jeanne always reminds them to make sure they get all twenty-eight and they don't even charge her extra.

This three-year-old feline phenom is special in more than one way.