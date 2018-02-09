South Dakota considers ban on teaching about gender identity - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota considers ban on teaching about gender identity

Posted:
South Dakota lawmakers will consider banning public school teaching on gender identity in elementary and middle schools South Dakota lawmakers will consider banning public school teaching on gender identity in elementary and middle schools
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

South Dakota lawmakers will consider banning public school teaching on gender identity in elementary and middle schools, a push that critics say is similar to some states limiting the positive portrayal of homosexuality in the classroom.

Nathan Smith, public policy director at GLSEN, a national group, says the state would be the first to block instruction on gender identity or gender expression.

The bill would cover public school students through seventh grade. A spokeswoman for the state Department of Education says she's not aware of any schools currently addressing gender identity.

Republican Sen. Phil Jensen, the bill's sponsor, says he has constituents concerned it might become an issue.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.