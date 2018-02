Parades celebrating the Mardi Gras Carnival are underway in New Orleans ahead of the the holiday next week.

The parades featured marching bands and dancing groups.

Hundreds of people took part in the parade, with even more watching from the sidelines.

Festivities will continue through the weekend into next week, up until the big day, Tuesday, although a gloomy forecast could put a damper on some the parades planned for Saturday and Sunday.