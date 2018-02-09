Furniture store fire in Vinton, IA destroys block of downtown - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Furniture store fire in Vinton, IA destroys block of downtown

VINTON, Iowa (KWWL) -

More details released on a Thursday night fire in downtown Vinton, Iowa. 

Michael and Dowd furniture store caught fire around 7:00 Thursday night, eventually spreading. The Clingman Pharmacy, Fischer Law Firm and Benton County Title Company all received damage. 

The Vinton Fire Department and other surrounding departments battled the blaze through the early Friday morning hours in freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall. 

No injuries were reported. 

