TRAFFIC ALERT: Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to rollover accident on Hamilton Blvd. and Outer Drive

Sioux City Fire Rescue tweeted they are responding to a rollover at Outer Drive just East of Hamilton for a rollover.They ask people to avoid Outer Drive since emergency crews are working in the area.
An SUV rolled over on Outer Drive and while police were slowing down traffic another car went into the ditch to avoid a collision. pic.twitter.com/J8QK4gb0ta— Brett Funke (@BrettKTIV4) February 9, 2018
Sioux City man arrested and charged in fatal stabbing of a man last summer.
