TRAFFIC ALERT: Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to rollover accident on Hamilton Blvd. and Outer Drive

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Fire Rescue tweeted they are responding to a rollover at Outer Drive just East of Hamilton for a rollover.

They ask people to avoid Outer Drive since emergency crews are working in the area.

