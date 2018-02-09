Latest CDC report says the flu season in the US is getting worse

This year's flu season is getting worse.

The CDC says the number of people complaining about flu symptoms and the number of flu-related hospitalizations both rose during the fifth week of 2018.

Sadly, the number of pediatric deaths rose, as well.

According to the CDC's weekly flu report, influenza sent about 60 people in every 100,000 to the hospital during the week ending February 3.

That's up from previous week and higher than the number of hospitalizations

The report also says ten more children have died due to flu-related causes.

That brings the total number of influenza-linked pediatric deaths to 63 for the season.