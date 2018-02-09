Study: Apple Watch can detect diabetes with 85 percent accuracy

Wearable technology is changing how diseases are detected.

Mobile health app 'cardiogram' and the University of California San Francisco conducted a study finding the apple watch can detect diabetes with 85-percent accuracy.

Macworld reports they used about 14,000 people to track results.

Heart rate sensors in the watch can pick up on any irregularities that point to specific conditions.

Cardiogram has also found that hypertension, sleep apnea and atrial fibrillation can be detected.

Results of the study were presented Wednesday at an artificial intelligence conference in Louisiana.