Watch Stream: Opening Ceremony of the 23rd Olympic Winter Games

The Olympic Cauldron lit inside of Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium for the 2018 Winter Olympics games during the opening ceremony. The Olympic Cauldron lit inside of Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium for the 2018 Winter Olympics games during the opening ceremony.
018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in PyeongChang South Korea. Drones creating the Olympic rings in the air as skiers create them on the ground. 018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in PyeongChang South Korea. Drones creating the Olympic rings in the air as skiers create them on the ground.
Thomas Bach - President of the International Olympic Committee speaking at the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in PyeongChang South Korea. Behind him is the Unified Korean Team. Thomas Bach - President of the International Olympic Committee speaking at the 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in PyeongChang South Korea. Behind him is the Unified Korean Team.
2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium. 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium.
Watch at 7 p.m.: Opening Ceremony of the 23rd Olympic Winter Games

The Opening Ceremony of the 23rd Olympic Winter Games is titled "Peace in Motion," and offers everything from drums and fireworks to glowing snowboarders.  

Don't miss the pageantry and color that signals the official start in PyeongChang - The Opening Ceremony airs Friday in Primetime on KTIV and NBC.

