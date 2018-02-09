Sioux City Bandits and Stampede come together for a good cause

The Sioux City Stampede and the Sioux City Bandits set aside their rivalry on the field for a good cause.

Three members of each team had just five minutes to down as many slices of pizza as possible.

And, it was all for St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network.

"Anything the Stampede and the Bandits can do on a great cause like the Children's Miracle Network, we're all for it. So, it was a lot of fun," says Sioux City Stampede Coach and Co-Owner, Jason Garnand.

Players had a strategy for winning the pizza eating contest.

"'I lost count like seven or eight. She just started dropping two off at a time and I started folding them and eating them like a sandwich after that," says Darius Barnes with the Sioux City Bandits.

The two teams play each other on February 24th.

The pizza eating contest was an early chance to have some friendly competition before the big game.

"I'm a trash talker, I like to have fun, you know, I just want to make the game on the 24th that much more competitive. You know, everybody loves to compete. That's why we do this, to have fun and compete," says Barnes.

The Bandits defeated the Stampede 27 slices to 22.

But, it was the cause of the competition that meant the most to both teams.

"The biggest thing I enjoyed the most was watching just the guys together. The bandits and the Stampede, we have a great relationship over the years. You know, it's just one of those things where we're two weeks away from a big game and these guys are just talking back and forth, it's a lot of fun," says Garnand.

Both teams will be donating to the St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network.

The bandits will be donating the entirety of their 3 dollar ticket sales back to CMN.

And, the Stampede will be donating ten dollars of each 30 dollar season ticket sale.