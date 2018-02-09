Taco John's donates to Special Olympics Iowa

Special Olympics Iowa now has a donation to be put to good use.

Taco Johns awarded the Special Olympics Iowa team in Sioux City with a special check on Friday.

The team was given a check for nearly 14-hundred-40 dollars.

Members of the Special Olympics team came together to receive the check.

Special Olympics Iowa says they don't want their athletes to have to cover the costs of events.

The money from the check will be going toward a very important trip some of the members will be taking this Summer.

"All but one of the athletes that are going to be here today are actually going to Seattle for national games, USA national games. And so, this is going to help fund their trip to Seattle for that July competition," says Bruce Wilson, Senior Director of Programming with Special Olympics Iowa.

Wilson says this is the 8th year Taco Johns has given a check to Special Olympics Iowa.

He says they've donated more than 15-thousand dollars during that time period.