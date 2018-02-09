Chocolate walk to drum up winter business in downtown Spencer - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Chocolate walk to drum up winter business in downtown Spencer

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SPENCER, IA (KTIV) -

Downtown Spencer Saturday will play host to a very sweet event.

A first-ever chocolate walk, entitled Shop Dine Be Mine, will be held on Grand Avenue.

You can stop at 318 Grand Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get a passport for five-dollars.

If you visit 10 of the participating 22 businesses, you will be eligible for a prize.

"It's a chance for people to walk from the participating businesses, do a little shopping, taste a little chocolate; they'll all have a little something different. Something to liven up February!" said Nancy Naeve, Spencer Main Street Executive Director.

The event is organized to drum up business downtown during the winter months.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.