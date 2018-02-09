Chocolate walk to drum up winter business in downtown Spencer

Downtown Spencer Saturday will play host to a very sweet event.



A first-ever chocolate walk, entitled Shop Dine Be Mine, will be held on Grand Avenue.



You can stop at 318 Grand Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get a passport for five-dollars.



If you visit 10 of the participating 22 businesses, you will be eligible for a prize.



"It's a chance for people to walk from the participating businesses, do a little shopping, taste a little chocolate; they'll all have a little something different. Something to liven up February!" said Nancy Naeve, Spencer Main Street Executive Director.



The event is organized to drum up business downtown during the winter months.