Three arrests made in Anrelope County drug bust

Three arrests made in Anrelope County drug bust

By Carl Norquist, Producer
ELGIN, NE -

Nebraska Authorities have seized narcotics and nearly a dozen weapons from a rural residence in Antelope County. 

Investigators from Nebraska State Patrol and the Antelope County Sheriff's Office served a warrant at a residence near Elgin, Nebraska. It's there they discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, THC products, and nearly a dozen firearms.

One of those firearms had previously been reported stolen. 

56-year-old Ron Dorn of Elgin was arrested and charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver. 

47-year-old Steven Powell and 46-year-old Tracy Rhoads of Colorado Springs were also arrested on drug charges

Potential weapon-related charges are pending. 

