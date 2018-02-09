SportsFource Extra highlights & scores

Sioux City East beat North 82-50 on Friday night.
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Santee 73 Oelrichs, SD 71 F
South Sioux City 69 Omaha Gross 26 F
Yankton 42 Mitchell 40 F
Alcester-Hudson 38 Baltic 33 F
BR/LD 63 Logan View 44 F
Wayne 66 Arlington 52 F
Norfolk 57 Grand Island 31 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 57 CBTJ 43 F
Dell Rapids 63 Dakota Valley 55 F
Humphrey St. Fran 78 Elkhorn Valley 58 F
Omaha Nation 57 Emerson-Hubbard 37 F
Beresford 53 EP-Jefferson 31 F
Ponca 51 Homer 30 F
Boyd County 63 Niobrara-Verdigre 33 F
Stanton 55 Norfolk Catholic 41 F
West Pt-Beemer 65 Oakland-Craig 33 F
Creighton 41 Plainview 30 F
Crofton 45 Randolph 23 F
Westwood 74 River Valley 17 F
Le Mars 58 Vermillion 56 F
Hartington-N'castle 40 Wynot 30 F
--BOYS BASKETBALL
Norfolk 62 Grand Island 56 F
Yankton 54 Mitchell 34 F
South Sioux City 64 Omaha Gross 60 F
Baltic 60 Alcester-Hudson 36 F
Sioux Center 70 Boyden-Hull 54 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 62 CBTJ 50 F
Randolph 62 Crofton 51 F
Dell Rapids 72 Dakota Valley 68 F/OT
Omaha Nation 74 Emerson-Hubbard 40 F
South O'Brien 59 Gehlen Catholic 42 F
Harris-Lake Park 48 GT/RA 43 F
Wynot 53 Hartington-N'castle 22 F
Ponca 74 Homer 24 F
Kingsley-Pierson 76 MMC/RU 43 F
George-Little Rock 75 MOC-FV 54 F
WB-Mallard 55 North Union 33 F
Alta-Aurelia 69 River Valley 35 F
S.C. East 82 S.C. North 50 F
Oelrichs, SD 67 Santee 50 F
S.C. West 60 Spirit Lake 55 F
Howells-Dodge 52 Wakefield 45 F/2OT
Osmond 61 Wausa 28 F
Sheldon 62 West Lyon 55 F
Akron-Westfield 65 Westwood 45 F
Boyer Valley 89 Whiting 38 F
Wayne 40 Arlington 37 F
Boyd County 54 Niobrara-Verdigre 37 F
--MEN'S BASKETBALL
SW Minnesota St. 75 Wayne State 60 F
--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Drake 101 Evansville 50 F
UNI 56 Indiana State 46 F
SW Minnesota St 55 Wayne State 78 F
--USHL
Youngstown 2 Sioux City 5 F