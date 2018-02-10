Siouxland Students compete with robotics

Saturday, robotics teams from across Siouxland and the state of Iowa competed at the FTC Super Qualifier.

Several schools gathered to compete at the event that involved teams working together to get to move relics with their robots.

The FTC Super Qualifier will determine which teams make it to the super regional.

The teams have been working together all season long to improve their robots.

Teams use skills they've been working on all season to help them advance to the next round.

And, the skills learned can last a lifetime.

"Designing things on CAD programs, 3D print parts to programming. They also have to a bunch of outreach, public speaking. They've been working with other elementary schools or non-profit organizations," says Kyle Timmins, STEM Program Coordinator for Sioux City Schools.

And those skills mean a lot to the students competing.

They say robotics is a lot more than what meets the eye.

"Just getting out there, too. It's a lot more social than you'd think it is. It's not just, like, staying in the basement all the time working on the bot. It's a lot more than that," says Bethanie Burbridge an East High School Student with Avengers Tech 9978.

The event was at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

Teams will move on next to the FTC Super Regional.