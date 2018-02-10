South Sioux City, NE schools and businesses ready to "choose kind"

"Random Acts of Kindness" is an international movement that practices its message seven days straight in the month of February.

This weekend, South Sioux City, NE is getting in on the giving mood and gearing up for week of friendliness.

South Sioux City school and city officials have teamed up with businesses in the area for their very own variation of the "Random Acts of Kindness" week.

Last year, students and faculty at Lewis and Clark Elementary School in South Sioux City started their own "Choose Kind" movement.

This year, the entire community has adopted the motto for the week.

"We want to teach our students to, not only spread kindness, but to be humble about it and not expect anything from it, so that's one of the biggest messages that we've had, is we want to help other people and show appreciation for all the things that we do in the community, but we don't really need anything from it," said Lewis and Clark Elementary School Principal Ben Schultz. "It's just part of who we want to become."

Along with themed events at South Sioux schools and city facilities throughout the week, businesses are posting "Choose Kind" signs in their windows to remind everyone to extend a hand this February.

"It's not just about, 'Hey, we choose kind,' but, 'How are you going to show that to the community?'" said Schultz. "Really, it's engulfed our whole community, it's spread into smaller communities around the area, including Sioux City. It's just been a really powerful movement."

The city has set up a blanket drive with certain drop-off containers across South Sioux City.

You can drop off your new blankets at any South Sioux school, Absolute Screen Art, city hall, or the chamber office.