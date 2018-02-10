Siouxland wrestlers punch tickets to state at district meets - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland wrestlers punch tickets to state at district meets

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Sergeant Bluff-Luton is sending six wrestlers to the individual state tournament. Sergeant Bluff-Luton is sending six wrestlers to the individual state tournament.

The following are the final results for the Class 2A, District 7 meet in Sioux Center, Iowa:

--106 RESULTS
1st Place - Mason Hill of Cherokee
2nd Place - Johnny Hua of MOC-Floyd Valley

--113 RESULTS
1st Place - Nate Curry of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Jason Peta of Estherville Lincoln Central

--120 RESULTS
1st Place - Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Kurtis Krager of OA-BCIG

--126 RESULTS
1st Place - Isaac Bryan of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Mitchell Joines of Bishop Heelan Catholic

--132 RESULTS
1st Place - Gable Sieperda of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
2nd Place - Ethan Kempema of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

--138 RESULTS
1st Place - Easton Graff of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Brennan Todd of Bishop Heelan Catholic

--145 RESULTS
1st Place - Austin Rozeboom of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
2nd Place - Isaiah Spencer of Spencer

--152 RESULTS
1st Place - Kyler Rieck of Spirit Lake Park
2nd Place - Roberto Cardenas of Sioux Center

--160 RESULTS
1st Place - Alex Freiberg of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place - Luke Martin of Bishop Heelan Catholic

--170 RESULTS
1st Place - Tyler Zeimen of Cherokee
2nd Place - Lincoln Coakley of Estherville Lincoln Central

--182 RESULTS
1st Place - Luke Jenness of Sheldon-South O`Brien
2nd Place - Conner Huss of MOC-Floyd Valley

--195 RESULTS
1st Place - Shyler Langley of Bishop Heelan Catholic
2nd Place - Blake Anderson of OA-BCIG

--220 RESULTS
1st Place - Tyler Anderson of OA-BCIG
2nd Place - Dakoda Powell of Spirit Lake Park

--285 RESULTS
1st Place - Kobe Clayborne of Bishop Heelan Catholic
2nd Place - Ross Wiertsema of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

For full results from District 2A-7, click this link.


The following are the final results for the Class 3A, District 6 meet in Sioux City, Iowa:

--106 RESULTS
1st Place - Drake Ayala of Fort Dodge
2nd Place - Tanner Wink of Lewis Central

--113 RESULTS
1st Place - Carson Taylor of Fort Dodge
2nd Place - Nick Walters of Sioux City, North

--120 RESULTS
1st Place - Jeremy Ayala of Fort Dodge
2nd Place - Sean Heeney of Sioux City, East

--126 RESULTS
1st Place - Brody Teske of Fort Dodge
2nd Place - Tanner Higgins of Lewis Central

--132 RESULTS
1st Place - Drew Bennett of Fort Dodge
2nd Place - Ethan Sorenson of Sioux City, North

--138 RESULTS
1st Place - Drevon Ross of Fort Dodge
2nd Place - Kyle Kuckta of Lewis Central

--145 RESULTS
1st Place - Damond Lockner of Fort Dodge
2nd Place - Gabriel Kjeldgaard of Lewis Central

--152 RESULTS
1st Place - Cayd Lara of Fort Dodge
2nd Place - Eric Steele of Sioux City, East

--160 RESULTS
1st Place - Levi Egli of Fort Dodge
2nd Place - Kole Wiegert of Storm Lake

--170 RESULTS
1st Place - Clement Oyadare of Sioux City, North
2nd Place - Kaden Smith of Fort Dodge

--182 RESULTS
1st Place - Aaron Ungs of Storm Lake
2nd Place - Austin Lee of Fort Dodge

--195 RESULTS
1st Place - Triston Licht of Fort Dodge
2nd Place - Brock Bortolotti of Lewis Central

--220 RESULTS
1st Place - Jaden Heiden of Denison-Schleswig
2nd Place - Travis Theisen of LeMars

--285 RESULTS
1st Place - Jorge Sandoval of Storm Lake
2nd Place - Logan Finowski of Fort Dodge

For full results from District 3A-6, click this link.

Siouxland grapplers also took punched their tickets to state at Class 1A district meets at West Lyon and Manson. Click the links for results from Districts 1A-3 and 1A-7.

