Siouxland wrestlers punch tickets to state at district meets

Sergeant Bluff-Luton is sending six wrestlers to the individual state tournament.

The following are the final results for the Class 2A, District 7 meet in Sioux Center, Iowa:

--106 RESULTS

1st Place - Mason Hill of Cherokee

2nd Place - Johnny Hua of MOC-Floyd Valley

--113 RESULTS

1st Place - Nate Curry of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

2nd Place - Jason Peta of Estherville Lincoln Central

--120 RESULTS

1st Place - Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

2nd Place - Kurtis Krager of OA-BCIG

--126 RESULTS

1st Place - Isaac Bryan of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

2nd Place - Mitchell Joines of Bishop Heelan Catholic

--132 RESULTS

1st Place - Gable Sieperda of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

2nd Place - Ethan Kempema of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

--138 RESULTS

1st Place - Easton Graff of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

2nd Place - Brennan Todd of Bishop Heelan Catholic

--145 RESULTS

1st Place - Austin Rozeboom of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

2nd Place - Isaiah Spencer of Spencer

--152 RESULTS

1st Place - Kyler Rieck of Spirit Lake Park

2nd Place - Roberto Cardenas of Sioux Center

--160 RESULTS

1st Place - Alex Freiberg of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

2nd Place - Luke Martin of Bishop Heelan Catholic

--170 RESULTS

1st Place - Tyler Zeimen of Cherokee

2nd Place - Lincoln Coakley of Estherville Lincoln Central

--182 RESULTS

1st Place - Luke Jenness of Sheldon-South O`Brien

2nd Place - Conner Huss of MOC-Floyd Valley

--195 RESULTS

1st Place - Shyler Langley of Bishop Heelan Catholic

2nd Place - Blake Anderson of OA-BCIG

--220 RESULTS

1st Place - Tyler Anderson of OA-BCIG

2nd Place - Dakoda Powell of Spirit Lake Park

--285 RESULTS

1st Place - Kobe Clayborne of Bishop Heelan Catholic

2nd Place - Ross Wiertsema of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

For full results from District 2A-7, click this link.



The following are the final results for the Class 3A, District 6 meet in Sioux City, Iowa:

--106 RESULTS

1st Place - Drake Ayala of Fort Dodge

2nd Place - Tanner Wink of Lewis Central

--113 RESULTS

1st Place - Carson Taylor of Fort Dodge

2nd Place - Nick Walters of Sioux City, North

--120 RESULTS

1st Place - Jeremy Ayala of Fort Dodge

2nd Place - Sean Heeney of Sioux City, East

--126 RESULTS

1st Place - Brody Teske of Fort Dodge

2nd Place - Tanner Higgins of Lewis Central

--132 RESULTS

1st Place - Drew Bennett of Fort Dodge

2nd Place - Ethan Sorenson of Sioux City, North

--138 RESULTS

1st Place - Drevon Ross of Fort Dodge

2nd Place - Kyle Kuckta of Lewis Central

--145 RESULTS

1st Place - Damond Lockner of Fort Dodge

2nd Place - Gabriel Kjeldgaard of Lewis Central

--152 RESULTS

1st Place - Cayd Lara of Fort Dodge

2nd Place - Eric Steele of Sioux City, East

--160 RESULTS

1st Place - Levi Egli of Fort Dodge

2nd Place - Kole Wiegert of Storm Lake

--170 RESULTS

1st Place - Clement Oyadare of Sioux City, North

2nd Place - Kaden Smith of Fort Dodge

--182 RESULTS

1st Place - Aaron Ungs of Storm Lake

2nd Place - Austin Lee of Fort Dodge

--195 RESULTS

1st Place - Triston Licht of Fort Dodge

2nd Place - Brock Bortolotti of Lewis Central

--220 RESULTS

1st Place - Jaden Heiden of Denison-Schleswig

2nd Place - Travis Theisen of LeMars

--285 RESULTS

1st Place - Jorge Sandoval of Storm Lake

2nd Place - Logan Finowski of Fort Dodge

For full results from District 3A-6, click this link.

Siouxland grapplers also took punched their tickets to state at Class 1A district meets at West Lyon and Manson. Click the links for results from Districts 1A-3 and 1A-7.