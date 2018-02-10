Warmer temperatures push in for Sunday

Our February has gotten off to a cold and snowy start with every day from the 3rd through Friday having at least a trace of snow in Sioux City!



We finally got a break from the snow Saturday though the cold was still in control.



The day started below zero almost everywhere in Siouxland and temperatures were in the double digits below in some cities.



We topped out in the single digits and will be heading below zero once again tonight.



Wind chills will be in the -10 to -20 degree range with fairly light winds in place.



Some light snow showers may clip our southern counties this evening but after that we are looking dry through the next seven days.



The only exceptions are two chances for flurries Monday night and Thursday night.



We'll also warm up some Sunday with highs in the low 20s and lots of sunshine.



We'll see similar temperatures Monday before we warm even more getting near 40 degrees by Wednesday!



This means we'll start melting that snow and could see some slick spots redevelop at night when that freezes again.



We also may see some fog develop through the week with more moisture in the air, especially toward midweek with those warmer temps.