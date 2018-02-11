SSC swimmer's 50-meter freestyle rewrites record books - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

SSC swimmer's 50-meter freestyle rewrites record books

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
South Sioux City swimmer Scott Cain celebrates after Saturday's record-breaking 50-meter freestyle. South Sioux City swimmer Scott Cain celebrates after Saturday's record-breaking 50-meter freestyle.
RALSTON, Neb. (KTIV) -

A great accomplishment in the pool Saturday.
    
South Sioux City swimmer Scott Cain won the 50-meter freestyle at yesterday's River Cities Conference meet.
    
But Cain's time of 21.33 seconds rewrote the record books.
    
The winning time broke a 23-year-old school record, an 18-year-old conference record, and a 26-year-old Ralston pool record.
    
Cain, a senior, helped the South Sioux boys to a fifth place team finish at the meet.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.