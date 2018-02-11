SSC swimmer's 50-meter freestyle rewrites record books

A great accomplishment in the pool Saturday.



South Sioux City swimmer Scott Cain won the 50-meter freestyle at yesterday's River Cities Conference meet.



But Cain's time of 21.33 seconds rewrote the record books.



The winning time broke a 23-year-old school record, an 18-year-old conference record, and a 26-year-old Ralston pool record.



Cain, a senior, helped the South Sioux boys to a fifth place team finish at the meet.