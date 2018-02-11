Iowa State gets third upset of season

It's been a strange season for Iowa State. The Cyclones were shaky early, and started 0-4 in Big 12 play.



But ISU has since gained four conference wins, and three of those are over top-25 teams.



The most recent was Saturday's 88-80 win over 18th-ranked Oklahoma.

Tied at 77 with two minutes to go, Donovan Jackson and Lindell Wigginton hit back-to-back threes that helped ice the game.



Wigginton scored 26, and also helped in ISU's strong defensive effort on star point guard Trae Young.



Young came in averaging almost 30 points per game, but was held to 22 points on 7-of-21 shooting.



Showing that Hilton Magic can even strike the best of opponents.

"Nobody wants to be counted out, but it's always a good thing to me to be an underdog, because the underdog, they're never projected to win," said Jackson. "So when you come out and win, that just makes the glory even much better."

"In my mind, I feel like I'm one of the best guards in the country," said Wigginton. "Obviously, Trae, he's one of the best guards in the country, too. We had a good matchup, and looking forward to the next one."

The next one comes March 2nd when Iowa State visits OU. The Cyclones host Kansas on Tuesday.