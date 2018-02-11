Jury trial set to begin Monday for Norfolk man accused of stabbing man to death

The Jury trial is set to begin Monday in the case of a Norfolk, Nebraska man accused of stabbing a man to death outside of an apartment complex in August.

48-year old Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon has been charged with first degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Yosvanis Velazquez-Gomez back on August 25.

Previously, a Madison County judge found Castaneda-Morejon was competent enough to stand trial.

And at his arraignment, Castaneda-Morejon's was denied bond.

Castaneda-Morejon pleaded not guilty.

