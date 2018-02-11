Jury trial set to begin Monday for Norfolk man accused of stabbi - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Jury trial set to begin Monday for Norfolk man accused of stabbing man to death

Posted:
NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) -

The Jury trial is set to begin Monday in the case of a Norfolk, Nebraska man accused of stabbing a man to death outside of an apartment complex in August.

48-year old Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon has been charged with first degree murder in the death of 39-year-old Yosvanis Velazquez-Gomez back on August 25. 

Previously, a Madison County judge found Castaneda-Morejon was competent enough to stand trial.

And at his arraignment, Castaneda-Morejon's was denied bond. 

Castaneda-Morejon pleaded not guilty.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.