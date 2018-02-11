One more cold day before temps get close to average

It was nice to have a day with lots of sunshine overhead for the entire area!



We were able to warm our temperatures over what we saw on Saturday reaching the teens in most places and the 20s out west.



A quick front moves through and, though we'll remain dry, it will give us a reinforcing shot of cold and keep us below zero for our lows once again overnight.



Monday will have a little more cloud cover but we'll still have some sunshine too with highs similar to what we had Sunday.



A wave of energy will bring us a chance for some quick light snow especially in northeast Nebraska Monday evening.



Accumulations will stay under an inch.



After this we finally get some warmer temperatures back as we approach 30 degrees Tuesday and top out near 40 on Wednesday.



Valentine's Day will be beautiful with lots of sunshine accompanying those above average temps.



By Thursday another front will bring more light snow and knock us back below average to close the week with highs in the 20s.



Signs point towards the warmth returning for the weekend however.