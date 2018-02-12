Climbing tax collections boost South Dakota budget outlook - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Climbing tax collections boost South Dakota budget outlook

Posted:
South Dakota officials hope climbing tax collections will allow higher spending in areas like state employee pay as lawmakers prepare to write the state budget South Dakota officials hope climbing tax collections will allow higher spending in areas like state employee pay as lawmakers prepare to write the state budget
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

South Dakota officials hope climbing tax collections will allow higher spending in areas like state employee pay as lawmakers prepare to write the state budget.
Legislators will establish revenue targets Tuesday to guide spending this budget year and the next.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard in December laid out funding priorities that were constrained at the time by disappointing revenues. He proposed to keep most state workers' pay flat for the second straight year. But new figures show revenues for the first seven months of the current budget year are $18.2 million higher than Daugaard's December projection.

Eric Ollila, executive director of the South Dakota State Employees Organization, says the group would like to see more consideration to raise pay and benefits for state workers.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.