Missouri River reservoirs ready for spring runoff

The officials who manage the reservoirs along the Missouri River say the system is in good shape to handle this spring's runoff. John Remus with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the reservoirs are ready to reduce flood risk in the region even though runoff is expected to be slightly above average at 104 percent of normal.

Some of the Plains snowpack has already melted and entered the reservoir system because of recent warmer periods. The releases from Gavins Point dam near the South Dakota-Nebraska border are expected to remain at winter levels of 18,000 cubic feet per second during February.

The Missouri River should have enough water for full service navigation through at least the first half of the 2018 season.